Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Everton have finally delivered an update on changes to their board of directors long beyond the promised 48-hour deadline for an announcement – but the news Bill Kenwright will remain as chairman is unlikely to quell the mood of rebellion among fans.

The early expectation after chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, finance officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director and former player Graeme Sharp left the board was that long-serving Kenwright would follow.

They formed a boardroom quartet whose relationship with the fanbase was so broken they have decided not to attend home games since January, citing safety reasons, amid growing protests among supporters, with Kenwright and owner Farhad Moshiri primary targets.

Instead, Moshiri has joined the board and Kenwright survives for what Everton’s owner described as “an important period of transition” as incoming investment is expected from New York-based MSP Sports Capital to secure more funding for the club’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

It may well be that this is a boardroom holding operation until the MSP deal is finalised as it is expected they will understandably demand a strong boardroom presence in return for their investment but the continued presence of Kenwright is in danger of overshadowing the wider context.

Everton supporters’ groups had already vowed to intensify protests if Kenwright stayed on and there is no doubt Moshiri has risked the further wrath of large numbers of fans by placing his faith in the 77-year-old, even if it may only be for a short period.

Kenwright and Moshiri have taken heavy criticism for Everton’s current parlous plight after two seasons of near relegation and being referred to an independent commission by the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial fair play rules.

If Everton’s statement was intended to calm the mood among discontented fans, early indications suggests it has had the opposite effect.