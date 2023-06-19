Dons on international duty...

There may have not been any domestic football to whet your appetite over the weekend, but some of Barry Robson's boys have been tipping their toes into some international action.

Ylber Ramadani featured for Albania in their 2-0 victory against Albania on Saturday in their Euro 2024 qualifying group-stage match.

Albania next play Faroe Islands on Tuesday, 20 June.

Duk came off the bench for Cape Verde in their 3-1 win against Burkina Faso in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.