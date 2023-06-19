We wanted to hear from you after a busy day at Bournemouth saw Gary O'Neil sacked and replaced by Andoni Iraola.

Her are some of your comments:

Grant: Absolutely disgraceful! No respect shown by the owner regardless of whatever waffle he says! Unfortunately another American toying with something he knows nothing about, and by that I mean football or manners!

Tim: While Iraola seems to have had a decent career, Gary O'Neil inherited a rubbish team and, without a pre-season, kept them in the toughest league in Europe (somewhat comfortably) during an extremely competitive relegation battle. Wonder if he'd been kept if his name was Gariola?

Brian: As a season ticket-holder I have to say I'm shocked. No such thing as loyalty it would seem. Following the complete mess around season tickets and adding on unwanted games and charging for them, we now get to this. Perhaps it's how they do it in USA. Totally clueless!

Jamie: I think the club have forgotten just HOW bad they were under Scott Parker. O'Neil galvanised a locker room without spending big and turned a club destined for a pitiful season into a decent 15th-place finish. They're getting relegated next season now. The players must have mixed feelings at best, they gave their all for him.

