Jacobs eyes 'lasting impact' as he takes Ibrox academy director role

Zeb Jacobs aims to be instrumental in making Rangers "world-leading in player development" after being named the club's new academy director.

The Belgian, who initially joined the club from Royal Antwerp in 2021 as head of academy coaching thanks to input from current boss Michael Beale, takes on the role vacated by Craig Mulholland last month.

"I am excited about this new chapter as the academy director of Rangers," he said. "The opportunity to develop the best young talent in Scotland is incredibly exciting and I am ready to make a lasting impact.

"With the resources and elite infrastructure already in place, I firmly believe that our academy has the potential to become world-leading in player development.

"My vision is crystal clear - create the most exciting learning environment in sports. By maximising the potential of every player and nurturing their skills, we aim to produce a new generation of players who can excel not only for Rangers in Scotland but also on the European stage.

"My relationship with Michael Beale, our CEO and board is already very strong, and we will look to use that to maximise the pathway from the academy to the first team."

New CEO James Bisgrove says a "thorough and diligent recruitment process" conducted by himself and Beale among others resulted in Jacobs emerging as the "outstanding candidate".

He added: "Zeb will bring constant innovation and a clear vision to the role, and his strong collaborative relationship with Michael Beale and the first-team staff will ensure a direct link and pathway between the academy and men's first team that will flourish for many years."