Kelly demands high standards ahead of Hearts clash

Stephen Kelly knows that Livingston will have to be at their best to beat in-form Hearts on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored his first Livingston goal when the sides met at Tynecastle on November 12.

David Martindale's side had Sean Kelly's spot-kick saved after Kye Rowles was sent off, before Josh Ginnelly scored in the 96th minute to snatch a point for Hearts.

Robbie Neilson’s side are currently unbeaten in nine matches and sit in third place in the Premiership, seven points ahead of Livi in fourth.

“We were probably a little bit unlucky the way we drew the game in the end," Kelly said. “It was a great performance, especially in the second half. So I think something close to that is going to be required for Sunday.

“Obviously Hearts are sitting in third so it should be a good game. I am expecting a tough game, as all games in the Premiership tend to be, home or away.

“We have had two good results away from home (wins over Ross County and St Johnstone) and a result in the Scottish Cup as well (beating Stenhousemuir) so a bit of momentum seems to be building.”

Much has been made of Martindale’s half-time rant against Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup last week.

Livingston were down 1-0 to the League Two side at the interval when the Livi boss let rip at his players, a recording of which was widely shared on social media.

However, Kelly said it was nothing out of the ordinary.

“It was probably a good way to get a reaction from some boys and obviously in the second half we played pretty well," Kelly said.

“At any team, if you are losing at half-time, the manager is not going to be happy but you just take that on the chin.”