Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes people sometimes wrongly attribute his lack of game time due to the midfielder's recurring injuries.

The 29-year-old missed the majority of Liverpool's Champions League-winning season in 2019, after suffering a horrific ACL injury in the Reds' semi-final against Roma the year before.

Since then, Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to nail down a spot in Jurgen Klopp's midfield - although things are looking up after starting the Reds' past four Premier League games.

"I have only had the hamstring injury during pre-season between that time [since the ACL injury]," he told Football Focus.

"When the game time is down sometimes people correlate that with an injury, when over that two-year spell I have only had the hamstring injury, but I wasn’t playing as much.

"Being fit and available and wanting to play, but not playing as much as you would like is tough as a footballer.

"There is a lot of competition for places so when you do get the opportunities it makes you that little bit more hungry to make sure you take them.

"I still feel like there is more in me for sure."

