Wolves denied important win

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

While the fight and intensity shown by his side as he oversaw his first West Midlands derby will have pleased manager Julen Lopetegui in the first half at Villa Park, Wolves ultimately could not sustain their efforts as an important victory slipped from their grasp on Wednesday.

Daniel Podence's wonderful goal ensured the visitors had something to show for their purposeful start but it was not enough as Lopetegui eventually saw his fading side denied by Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

It could have been worse in the end after Leon Bailey missed his stoppage-time chance but a hard-fought point leaves Wolves in the bottom three after 18 matches.

Lopetegui was able to introduce Matheus Cunha as a second-half substitute following the 23-year-old's initial loan signing from Atletico Madrid, and the Spaniard's attention will now return to adding further reinforcements to what he feels is a "very short squad" as he prepares for the battle ahead.

That feeling will not have been helped by Podence's half-time withdrawal due to injury, after he had scored his second goal in three league games under his new manager - as many as in his previous 19 in the competition.