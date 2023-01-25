'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'
- Published
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm.
With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
Skip twitter post by BBC Sport Merseyside
💬 "I think he'd be an excellent fit if the timing was right"— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) January 25, 2023
🔵 @BBCWYS's @apopey spoke to @jamesmountford0 about Marcelo Bielsa following speculation linking the former #LUFC boss with the vacant #EFC manager job
🔊 Full interview ⤵️
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by BBC Sport Merseyside