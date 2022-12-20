France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish), external

The Blues are also confident they can seal the signing of RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 20, despite being aware of rival interest. (90 min), external

Benfica are keen on signing Chicago Fire forward Jhon Duran, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United also interested in the 19-year-old Colombia striker. (Record, via Mail), external

Finally, Chelsea are also in contention to sign Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old German striker Youssoufa Moukoko in January. (Give Me Sport), external

