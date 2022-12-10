McGregor returns as Celtic lose seven-goal friendly with Rennes

Captain Callum McGregor made his return from injury as Celtic lost out in a seven-goal friendly against Rennes in Portugal.

The Scotland midfielder, 29, suffered serious knee damage in early October, missing 11 matches before the World Cup break.

With Cameron Carter-Vickers given extra time off after his exertions in Qatar and Josip Juranovic preparing for a semi-final with Croatia, the Celtic defence conceded four first-half goals to the side sitting third in Ligue 1.

Matt O'Riley levelled at 1-1 and scored again to make it 4-3 before the interval following a Kyogo goal.

Amine Gouiri netted twice for Rennes, with Martin Terrier and Lorenz Assignon also on target in the closed door game.