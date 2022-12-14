Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Matheus Cunha is the Brazilian forward on the lips of Leeds United supporters as they await the opening of the transfer window. The 23-year-old Atletico Madrid striker, who was left out of the Selecao's World Cup squad, is expected to make a move to the Premier League and United along with both Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked as possible destinations.

The club has not signed a recognised centre-forward since Rodrigo in the summer of 2020 and while he has scored nine goals this campaign, the main alternative to him, Patrick Bamford, has not found the net for more than a year - during which he has largely been side-lined through injury. He is currently recovering from minor groin surgery.

As each window has closed without purchasing back up the pressure has built to do so in the next. The Whites went in for Cunha, who has scored twice in 17 appearances during this campaign, in 2021 when he was at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin before signing a five-year deal with Atleti. The added attraction is he worked with current head coach Jesse Marsch when they were together at RB Leipzig. The key is to catch these players before they are out of reach, like PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo seemingly has become after almost joining United in the summer.

With Junior Firpo's fitness and form both inconsistent the left-back position remains a huge concern too, so the focus may well be there rather than up front for director of football Victor Orta come the New Year.

