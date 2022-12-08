Steven Hammell hopes having "fresh minds and fresh legs" can help his Motherwell side kick on after the winter break.

The seventh-place Steelmen resume at home to St Mirren a week on Saturday and Hammell has been reviewing the campaign - his first as a manager - so far.

"We're through this first phase," Hammell told the club's website. "We could have picked up more, the league is so, so tight.

"We're really trying to put together a team that the fans can associate with and be proud of, and really enjoy coming and seeing.

"I understand that we're going to have ups and downs like we always have, like we have this season, I'm fully aware of that.

"It's about being as positive as we possibly can from a fans' point of view, coming and backing the players, and creating a real togetherness and give the fans some more performances and results to get behind."