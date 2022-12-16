Rangers manager Michael Beale praised Hibernian scorer Ryan Porteous following the Ibrox side's 3-2 win but says the Scotland defender has not emerged as a transfer target for next season. (Sun), external

Porteous says "it was a very difficult decision" to turn down a new contract at Hibs but feels it is time to get out of his "comfort zone". (Express), external

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson believes Porteous "did extremely well" in a midfield role against Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required), external