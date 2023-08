Celtic B were knocked out the SPFL Trust Trophy at the first round stage after a 3-1 defeat at home to Lowland League rivals East Kilbride.

Midfielder Calum Biggar opened the scoring for the visitors after six minutes.

Although winger Rocco Vata replied six minutes later, goals from Keir Samson just before the hour mark and fellow forward Marc Kelly eight minutes from time sent the young Celtic side out of the competition.