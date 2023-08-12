Brighton 4-1 Luton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a difficult game, especially as we find this team playing in their first game in the Premier League. I think we played well.

"We are not at our best yet because there are new players and we need to give them time to understand out ideas. But I am happy.

"You have to have a passion to move the ball faster than we did. We had chances to score a lot of goals in the first half but these games you have to play more with the head and clear ideas.

"It is difficult when you have to attack one team so close with 11 players behind the line of the ball. For all teams it is difficult."

On Joao Pedro: "I thought he played well. He could have scored more goals and he has to want to score more goals. We have a lot of good players in attack and everyone has to play pushing always."