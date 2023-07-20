Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton are interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, one of a number of options they are considering to bolster their forward line.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season with victory over Bournemouth.

Danjuma looked like he was moving on loan to Goodison Park in January after seemingly agreeing a move, but instead joined Tottenham.

Relegated Leeds winger Wilfred Gnonto and Ajax forward Brian Brobbey are also of interest to Sean Dyche.

Gnonto impressed for a Leeds side that went down by netting six goals across 45 games in all competitions.

Brobbey scored 13 league goals in 32 appearances for Ajax as they finished third in Eredivisie.

Danjuma struggled for game time at Spurs Danjuma and scored twice in his 12 games, but he never completed a full 90 minutes.