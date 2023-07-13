Josh Reid is “buzzing” to be back at Ross County after watching their dramatic play-off final fightback against Partick Thistle from the Dingwall stands.

The 21-year-old full-back has spent the last two years with Coventry City but says “it was a no-brainer” when a return to County was on the cards.

“I was buzzing, I wanted to get back up the road and I’m delighted to get going,” said Reid, who has signed a three-year deal.

“I love Ross County so it was a no-brainer, Ross County is a family club.

“I was at the last game of the season and it was amazing that they managed to stay up.

“This season it’s about not being there again and pushing on. It’s a good bunch of boys and we’re hungry this season.

“I’ve been here since I was eight years old so the football club means everything to me.”