Kettlewell on 'slow' window, Danzaki exit & cup hopes
- Published
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell's season-opening Viaplay Cup tie against Elgin City on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Fir Park boss:
The short turnaround has made it an “unusual summer” and it’s been about "not putting players at risk of injury”.
It has been a “slow” transfer window for Motherwell so far and while Kettlewell doesn’t want a squad of “ridiculous numbers", he is looking to sign up to four more players.
He has urged others to step up and fill the goal void left by Kevin van Veen’s exit.
Riku Danzaki “didn’t fit” Kettlewell’s style of play but Motherwell have suffered no financial hit in releasing the Japanese midfielder six months into a two-and-a-half year deal.
There are set to be further departures and every player the manager is willing to let go has been told.
On the Viaplay Cup, Kettlewell says Motherwell will go “all out to try and win our group”.