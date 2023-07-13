Kettlewell on 'slow' window, Danzaki exit & cup hopes

Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell's season-opening Viaplay Cup tie against Elgin City on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Fir Park boss:

  • The short turnaround has made it an “unusual summer” and it’s been about "not putting players at risk of injury”.

  • It has been a “slow” transfer window for Motherwell so far and while Kettlewell doesn’t want a squad of “ridiculous numbers", he is looking to sign up to four more players.

  • He has urged others to step up and fill the goal void left by Kevin van Veen’s exit.

  • Riku Danzaki “didn’t fit” Kettlewell’s style of play but Motherwell have suffered no financial hit in releasing the Japanese midfielder six months into a two-and-a-half year deal.

  • There are set to be further departures and every player the manager is willing to let go has been told.

  • On the Viaplay Cup, Kettlewell says Motherwell will go “all out to try and win our group”.



