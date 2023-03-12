Jack set for new Rangers deal - gossip

Midfielder Ryan Jack, whose current Rangers contract expires at the end of this season, is set to be offered a new deal at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun), external

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Michael Beale says the Ibrox club will have to turn over around a quarter of their squad in the summer. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell insists the Ibrox club have the big-game mentality required to halt another Celtic treble. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers manager Beale is confident Leon King's time as a Rangers first-team player will come eventually. (Glasgow Times), external

