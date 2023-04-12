Everton have only lost two of their past 14 league games against Fulham, although they did lose their last home game against the Cottagers in February 2021.

Fulham have lost each of their past four Premier League games, this after having only lost four of their previous 16 beforehand (W8 D4). The Cottagers last endured a longer losing run in a single top-flight season in April 2019 (run of nine).