Everton v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Sean Dyche

  • Everton have only lost two of their past 14 league games against Fulham, although they did lose their last home game against the Cottagers in February 2021.

  • Fulham have lost each of their past four Premier League games, this after having only lost four of their previous 16 beforehand (W8 D4). The Cottagers last endured a longer losing run in a single top-flight season in April 2019 (run of nine).

  • Marco Silva is looking for his first Premier League win over Everton, a club where he managed 53 Premier League games. He’s only the third former Toffees manager to take charge of a Premier League game against them at Goodison Park after managing them in the competition, after Joe Royle (L1) and David Moyes (W2 L4).