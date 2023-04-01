Arsenal 4-1 Leeds: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I didn't know [that this was his 100th win as Gunners boss]. It is a beautiful number and we go for the next one.

"We had a few things going on with some individuals. It has been a concerning few days because we could not decide until this morning if some players would be available and the line-up. After an international break you do not know if they are in the frame of mind to come back and do the things necessary to win this league. I am really happy with the performance.

"They made it tricky for us. We lost the ball in bad areas to a team that put four really fast players than run in transitions. After, we took control of the game and we're really good in the boxes today.

"I am so happy for him [Gabriel Jesus] after all the work from him and the staff throughout the last five months. Today, he got rewarded for that.

"A lovely header [from Granit Xhaka]. The timing and the ball in. He has the capacity to do that. Now he has scored three I think in the last four games. Really good.

"We were aware [of Man City's result] as it is a huge game and we wanted to watch parts of it. But when we got here it was just to focus on us and what we can do as a team. They are used to it. We can only control what we can do."