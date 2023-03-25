'I knew straight away it was the one' - Boyd-Munce

St Mirren's newest addition Caolan Boyd-Munce says he felt instantly at home upon arriving in Paisley, and has ambitions to stay at the club long-term.

The 23-year-old signed for Stephen Robinson having been released by Middlesbrough in January, and believes it is the right move for him as he looks to establish himself in senior football.

"As soon as it came up, I was like right enough, get me in, came up to training and loved it straight away," he said.

"I knew what I was getting by signing with [Robinson].

"It was never just about the football, it was very important how he could develop me as well and how he could treat me as a person and it ticked all the boxes for me.

"I just want to enjoy my football, I just want to get that buzz back, I want that feeling in my stomach again of competing for stuff and that’s what I want back, everything else will take care of itself."

"Training’s good, the squad that I was with are fantastic, the staff are fantastic but I just wasn’t getting that adrenaline, that’s what I’ve missed.

"When I came to this place, straight away, how the boys introduced themselves, how the staff were with me, I just knew straight away it was the one.

"Training fitness, I’ve been running like mad but obviously I haven’t played a game in a few months so I think I’m going to have to take my time getting up to speed with that, managers discretion as well.

"This wasn’t just for the short term, this was with a view to see how both me and the club can benefit long term. Obviously the short term matters but it’s for a bigger picture."