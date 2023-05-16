Jurgen Klopp believes Champions League qualification is still not "likely" for Liverpool despite a "nearly perfect" game against Leicester.

The Reds' 3-0 win has moved them to within a point of Manchester United in fourth - albeit having played a game more.

"It's all we can do," he said.

"I don't think it's likely [finishing in the top four] when you see how they (Liverpool's top four rivals) play, they have so much quality. It would be a real shame if they slip and we're not there. So we have to do our job."

Klopp was also full of praise for Liverpool's finishing at the King Power Stadium.

"We had to figure out a little bit how we can build up the game for 15 minutes or so," he added.

"I really like what we did after that. Incredible goals. The second goal was super. It was a nearly perfect game. Between 55 and 75 it was a bit more open than I'd like."

Did you know?