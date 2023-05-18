Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Manchester City will be guarded against complacency against Inter in Istanbul but they will be overwhelming favourites. If their performance in Turkey rises anywhere near the heights of this Real Madrid win there will only be one winner.

The Champions League has been the Holy Grail for Manchester City, the perceived affirmation of their status as a European football superpower deserving of a place at the highest table.

It was why Pep Guardiola was brought to City. He was the management end game after his allies Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, both formerly of Barcelona, preceded him at the club. It was almost as if they were getting the Etihad house ready for Guardiola to move in.

It is why the final in Istanbul will mean so much to City and Guardiola - and all logic suggests they will never have a better chance to finally lift the great silver trophy given their current form, which has brought a 23-match unbeaten run and the prospect of the greatest season in the club's history.

In effect, Guardiola and his players stand three matches from immortality, joining Manchester United as the only English clubs to achieve this particular Treble.

On a magical night of football at an overjoyed Etihad Stadium, it is hard to see anyone stopping them.

