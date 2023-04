BBC Radio London have caught up with Bryan Mbeumo.

He's talked about playing at a World Cup, what it's like linking with Ivan Toney and about his own personal development with the Bees.

"Brentford understand the development of players, life in training and stuff," he says.

"We have everything to perform well and do our best on the pitch. Being part of this team is only a benefit for me. I can express myself very well as I am in a good position."

Get the full show from one hour in here