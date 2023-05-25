'We achieved an incredible target' - De Zerbi
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi to BBC Sport, on finishing in the top six: "We achieved an incredible target for Brighton as a club, Brighton players and Brighton coaches. We are very, very happy.
"Man City are the best team in the world I think. For us it was a very tough game. We deserve the point. We deserve the Europa League."
On the futures of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo: "I don't know the future. I don't know the policy of these players. I think they deserve to play in another level.
"But we have to be ready to bring in more big players because we will play four competitions. The Europa League and the Premier League will be more tough and we have to be ready."
Did you know?
55% of the Premier League goals scored by teenagers this season (excluding own goals) have been by Brighton players (11 out of 20 such goals; scored by Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson and Facundo Buonanotte)
Since the start of February, only Manchester City (24) and Liverpool (23) have earned more home points in the Premier League than Brighton (20).
Brighton fired in 20 shots against Man City tonight; only Wolves (21 v Man City in December 2019) and Atletico (22 v Barcelona in March 2009) have ever attempted more shots in a top-flight match against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.