St Mirren v Hearts: Pick of the stats

St Mirren have lost their last three league games while shipping nine goals in the process (three per game). At home, the Buddies have alternated between winning (three times) and losing (three times) in their last six matches in the Scottish Premiership, losing most recently 2-0 to Kilmarnock.

Hearts have scored more penalty goals (10) in the Premiership this season than any side, while three of St Mirren’s last four home league goals have come from the spot.

Hearts have lost heir last five away league games, their longest such run in the Premiership since December 2019 (also five in a row).

Hearts are unbeaten in their last three league trips to St Mirren (W2 D1), winning more of these visits (two) than their previous 11 in the top flight beforehand (one).