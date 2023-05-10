Transfer news: United ready £100m move for Ramos
- Published
Manchester United have held talks with Benfica over a deal worth up to £100m, including add-ons, for Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Mirror, external)
Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder's performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun, external)
David de Gea has agreed a new contract with Manchester United on reduced terms but there is no guarantee the 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper will be the club's number one. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)