Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

There is no fresh injury news and Wolves are as they were before the win over Crystal Palace.

Ruben Neves' celebration after his goal against Palace was "about the needs we have to get points to achieve our aim."

On how he would rate Wolves' progress since he arrived, the Spaniard said: "We have worked a lot and we still have much more to achieve our aim."

He added: "We are in the middle of the battle and we are going to need a lot more points."

On whether he agreed four points would be enough to guarantee survival: "No. The worst thing you can do is think about things that don't happen yet."

He believes Brighton are currently the "best footballing side in the world" and added: "We have to go there with the aim and spirit to fight and compete with them."

