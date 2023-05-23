Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall says Eddie Howe is "up there with the best managers currently" after guiding the Magpies to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

"I don’t think he gets the plaudits he deserves," Tindall, who also worked alongside Howe at Bournemouth and Burnley, told BBC Radio Newcastle., external

"He’s certainly up there with the best managers currently. To achieve what we’ve achieved at Newcastle, and for Eddie to do what he’s done, is a fantastic achievement.

"You go all the way back to the time when the journey started at Bournemouth - minus 17 points, bottom of League Two - the journey that was achieved at that football club.

"To then come to Newcastle, a team that was fighting at the bottom end of the Premier League, and 18 months later we’re third in the Premier League and going to the Champions League next season. That’s testament to him - he’s the leader of the group, he works extremely hard and it’s no more than he deserves.

Tindall continued: "It’s an amazing achievement. If you’d said to us 18 months ago that Newcastle would be in the Champions League next season, I don’t think anyone would have believed you - us included.

"It’s been an incredible journey and it’s testament to every single staff member, the players and also the fans. The fans have played a huge part in the success we’ve had and the journey we’ve had, and we’re very thankful for that."