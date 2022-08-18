Bournemouth: Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Avoiding the bottom three would be a far bigger achievement than Arsenal making the top three.

Undoubtedly the Cherries are the smallest side to have competed in the top flight, in terms of stadium size, fanbase and history. Being promoted to the Premier League for just the second time in the club's history underlines that survival will always remain a monumental achievement at this level.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have won the league countless times and continue to add to their already talented and expensive squad. Their summer activity demonstrates this. While they bring in Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko and Vieira totalling comfortably over £100m, Bournemouth are competing in a different market transfer wise, making five signings where the fees don't even total up to half of the cost of Jesus.

Despite the money the Premier League brings, Bournemouth operate in a very hand-to-mouth way - frugality is key.

For the majority of neutral fans, Arsenal's expectation is minimum top four, with third place a more than realistic target. Bournemouth's expectation, however, is to finish bottom of the pack.

There is no world in which Arsenal finishing third is a greater achievement than Bournemouth avoiding relegation. It's not even close.

Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

The bigger achievement this season will be Arsenal finishing in the top three and my prediction is that we will take third place.

Last season was turbulent and we narrowly missed out on fourth spot. The squad has improved with the new additions and the clearout of previous players. We are playing Mikel Arteta's style of football, we are showing that we can score goals and our defence is looking shored up.

Arsenal's achievements this season seem to be of high interest and the expectation is higher. We have been spending in the transfer windows and we also have an insight into the club with the 'All or Nothing' documentary.

Following Bournemouth's automatic promotion back to the Premier League, Scott Parker and his team will work hard to retain their place in the top flight but all the attention and speculation will be on how Arteta delivers this season.

I personally feel that there is much more interest in where Arsenal finish than Bournemouth avoiding relegation. Parker is a great manager and has won promotion to the Premier League with both teams he has managed. I think he will avoid relegation this season too.

