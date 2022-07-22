Miovski arrives after work permit delay

It's been a long wait since it was announced on 23 June that he had signed a four-year contract, but North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski has finally arrived in Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old, who was acquired for an undisclosed fee from MTK Budapest, already spent five days with his new team-mates at Aberdeen's early July training camp in Spain.

But Miovski's touchdown in Scotland was delayed while waiting for a work permit amid what manager Jim Goodwin described at the time as "this daft Brexit thing".

Now the striker capped 10 times for his country could make his debut at Pittodrie on Sunday in Aberdeen's final Scottish League Cup group tie against Raith Rovers.