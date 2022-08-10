Dates confirmed for Rangers-PSV Eindhoven tie
Rangers have confirmed the dates for their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven.
The first leg will take place at Ibrox on Tuesday, 16 August with the return in Eindhoven on Wednesday, 24 August.
PSV have moved their Eredivisie match with FC Volendam from 20 August to 31 August to prepare for the second leg of the play-off with Rangers.
