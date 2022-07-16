Dundee United lost 2-0 at home to Sunderland in Saturday's pre-season friendly.

Jack Ross' side fell behind in the second half when Trai Hume headed home and Charlie Mulgrew's pass back ended up in the net for Sunderland's second.

Summer signing Craig Sibbald started for the Tangerines, as did 16-year-old striker Rory MacLeod.

United travel to face Fleetwood Town next Saturday.