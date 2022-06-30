Frenkie de Jong would be a "great signing" for Manchester United but journalist Julien Laurens says he needs another quality player alongside him.

United have reached a broad agreement with Barcelona over a 65m euro fee (£55.9m), plus add-ons, for the Netherlands midfielder

Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Certainly there has been a breakthrough that’s for sure.

"For a long time the communication between United and Barca was just not happening, they were too far away from the valuation of the player. Now they have pretty much agreed in principle a transfer fee or at least the structure of it for 65m euros plus 20m euros in add-ons, which is still far away from what Barcelona wanted originally but still more of what United had in mind.

"He is still young at 25 and for me is an incredible talent. Of course he will be reunited with the man who made him what he is really in Erik ten Hag.

"The thing was, he didn’t really want to go in the first place. He didn’t want to leave Barcelona. I don’t think it was anything against United, it was just he wanted to stay there.

"Now it looks like Ten Hag and United have convinced him slowly that he could be the centre of this new project. Yes there is no Champions League which was a big issue for him in the first place, but the idea is very much to bring this club back into the Champions League, to bring this club back to the top.

"If you get De Jong and if you play him in the right position which was not the case at Barcelona then you get a much better De Jong than what we saw in Spain.

"He would be a great signing for United, but then it depends who you play alongside him. You still need a very strong defensive midfielder as well. He will need someone who can defend more than he does for example."

