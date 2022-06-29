'Botman is probably one of the best young defenders in Europe'

Sven Botman is one of the best young defenders in Europe, according to football writer Luke Edwards.

Newcastle have agreed a deal in principle with Lille for the 22-year-old, who had also attracted interest from AC Milan.

On the importance of beating a club like Milan to his signature, Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "AC Milan are one of the giants of European football, so that is a coup for Newcastle.

"They went after Botman really hard in January and I think he was flattered. He’s 22 years old. AC Milan flirted with him but didn’t ever really come in with a strong enough bid.

"Newcastle had a hell of a job trying to persuade Lille to sell for a reasonable price. He wanted to come to Newcastle, but that wouldn’t have even been a decision for him even this time last year - he would have gone to AC Milan 100% if those two clubs were in for him. That shows you the increase in pulling power that Newcastle have got now.

"He’s probably one of the best young defenders in Europe. I think there are always legitimate concerns about players coming from the French league to play in the Premier League because of the physicality and the speed.

"But he came through the youth system at Ajax, technically is very good and he is a unit as well.

"In January, Newcastle signed players who are 29 or 30 to get them out of trouble. Now they are trying to lower the age profile of the squad this year and get players who can grow with the club and be there for three, four, five years - when they get to the next level, when they are playing in Europe - and they think Sven Botman is one of those. It’s a really important signing."

