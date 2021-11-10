Stones thrilled with Man City return

Manchester City defender John Stones says he feels “really good” having returned to first-team action after “annoying” injuries hindered his start to the season.

Stones did not play a minute of any of City’s opening seven league games of the campaign but has completed two of their last four league fixtures and made an appearance from the bench in one other.

“I feel really good,” Stones told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast’s Rick Edwards. “I knew I had to be patient from the start of the season with two really annoying injuries that came at a bad time in the respect of me coming back.

“Both times I think we had a game on a Wednesday and then I was ready on a Thursday to train again, we have a game on the Saturday or Sunday or whatever it might be, and there wasn’t the amount of time to get back. And obviously the team was playing well, I just knew I had to be patient and wait for my opportunity again.”

Stones also revealed he does not use social media as he hopes to avoid distraction from “what is important” and wants to “use my time better”.

The 27-year-old says maturity has helped him overcome setbacks such as losing his Manchester City place.

He says while he has never “worked” on his own mental toughness, he feels time spent in football naturally helps build resilience.

“I think it’s something you are always improving on, but definitely has come with experience and time,” added Stones.

“I think you learn a lot from difficult times, and I have tried to do that from the good times as well, knowing what it feels like when things are going good, and not to go the opposite way when things aren’t. I think definitely probably in a subconscious way I have been practicing and do that.”