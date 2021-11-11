Gerrard move quick - but well judged by both parties

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Every new managerial appointment brings excitement but this one will attract more attention than most, and not only among Villa supporters.

For Gerrard this is both a major opportunity and a considerable challenge. Achievements with the Scottish giants can be unfairly undervalued elsewhere, but Gerrard’s ability to marshal his resources under a harsh spotlight has been impressive and is noted in Villa’s statement. Christian Purslow’s words also draw attention to Gerrard’s work before that, developing young players in Liverpool’s Academy, “experience we value highly at Aston Villa”.

Gerrard inherits a squad with clear potential for further player development. Dean Smith’s tenure saw the arrival of a number of well-selected players, early in their careers and with obvious ability, but so far this season the right combinations in which to deploy them have not been found often enough.

Already some are looking into the future, discussing whether Gerrard’s long-term objective is back at Anfield. For now and a long time to come, this is irrelevant.

Whether or not he harbours such thoughts, Gerrard will need to make a success of managing Villa first – and, in any case, Villa is a club with enough stature, support and resources to make all but the most sentimental ambitions possible.

And he will have more than enough on his mind just now in straightening out Villa’s wrinkles – their uncomfortable league position and demanding pre-Christmas fixture list will have his full attention. Villa’s move for Gerrard may have been quick, but there is every reason at this stage to think it is well judged by both parties.