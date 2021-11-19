Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton boss Graham Potter took time out from his busy schedule last week to spend a night on the streets to raise money for Off the Fence, a local charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people.

The 46-year-old was inspired to lend his support to the cause by the number of people he has seen on the streets when he has been out with his wife and children.

Potter admits his own experience is not comparable to that which thousands across the country have to suffer on a daily basis.

"To see people on the streets is disturbing,” he said. “I always thought you judge a society by how it treats its most vulnerable.

“The reality is I spent one night on the streets, packed up my stuff, got in my car and drove home. I have no idea what it is like to be homeless.

“Even after one night, it doesn’t bear thinking about but it is the reality for a lot of people.

“The nights are coming in, winter is arriving and it is cold. You can see how difficult it is.

“It might just be toothpaste, or a change of clothes, or a fresh, clean, dry pair of socks. Just something that can make a difference. It doesn’t cost much but it can erase a need.”