Lawro's prediction: 1-2

United's win over Tottenham last weekend was a good result but if you actually watched the game, Spurs were absolutely hopeless. Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Atalanta was a better gauge of where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are at as a team.

It was United's 'big three', as I call them, of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes, who did for Tottenham and scored in the Champions League too, but they shipped some bad goals in Italy and I can't see them keeping City quiet.

Murray's prediction: We both agreed on the score of this one. You cannot ignore Cristiano Ronaldo and what he is likely to do for United in a game like this, but it has got to be a City win and not by a big scoreline. 0-1

Tav's prediction: 0-1

Find out how Lawro, Murray and Tav think the rest of this week's fixtures will go