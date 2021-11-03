BBC Sport

Arsenal v Watford: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Arsenal have won 11 of their 14 Premier League meetings with Watford (drawn one, lost two), scoring at least once each time.

  • Watford have lost six of their seven away Premier League games against Arsenal, the exception being a 2-1 victory in January 2017.

  • Since losing against both West Brom and Newcastle in 2010-11, Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 31 Premier League home games against promoted sides (won 26, drawn five). The Gunners have only failed to score in one of those matches, a goalless draw with Middlesbrough in October 2016.