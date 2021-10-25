'No surprise' and 'a huge gap'

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has had his say on Sunday's 5-0 defeat by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The German says the outcome was "not a surprise" and points to a "huge" difference between the two clubs.

Focus on the position of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has intensified since the result.

ESPN has reported Solskjaer is losing the support of his players, while former United defender Gary Neville - who has recently defended Solskjaer's position - has opted to share the article and claim that the "players' PR and social media teams are working hard".