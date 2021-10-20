Some early job contenders...

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Some fans might argue that the decision to part ways with Steve Bruce has come a week late, but by placing Graeme Jones in charge for the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, it gives the new owners breathing space to make the right appointment for a permanent manager.

They are keen to take a considered approach, because they want to get this appointment right.

Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has been linked with the role having almost joined Tottenham in the summer, while former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is another potential candidate and would link up with former Cherries players Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie, who are all in the Newcastle squad.

Whoever they go for needs results, and quickly.