Man Utd v Liverpool: In pictures

Man Utd v Liverpool: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Diogo Jota meets Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross at full stretch and puts the ball in the back of the Manchester United net for Liverpool's second goal of the gamePublished13 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Naby Keita, who scored Liverpool's first goal, was injured in a tackle which saw substitute Paul Pogba receive a red card, adding to a list of midfield injury concerns for Jurgen KloppImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The star of the show was undoubtedly hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah. He has now scored in 10 consecutive appearances for the Reds and became the top scoring African player in Premier League historyImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool - a scoreline to remember for Liverpool fansImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, After a midweek victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players ended a memorable week on another high with the 5-0 win at Old Trafford