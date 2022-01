Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

Liverpool are interested in Fabio Carvalho of Fulham, but so far have not made a bid that meets the expectation of the Championship side.

Any deal would see Carvalho, 19, stay at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season as Fulham seek automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Marco Silva's side are currently six points clear of third-placed Bournemouth.