Warrington joins Rovers on loan

Published
Everton Under-23 midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Toffees aged six and has made 13 Premier League 2 appearances for David Unsworth’s side this season.

He joins a Tranmere side that sit second in League Two, 10 points behind leaders Forest Green.

