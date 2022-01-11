The 2021-22 Premier League season has provided plenty of drama so far and showcased some stellar performances.

In each game, we have given you the opportunity to rate each player involved out of 10.

The Blues have two players who make the team of the season so far.

Kai Havertz takes a spot in the forward line thanks to a score of 7.23, while N'Golo Kante slots into the midfield with an overall rating of 7.04.

Mateo Kovacic (6.71), who scored that stunning volley against Liverpool earlier this month, just missed out on the starting XI, but did secure a top-three place in Chelsea's best rated players.

On-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher also made the side thanks to his performances for Crystal Palace this campaign.

See who did make it into the full team, plus every club's top three rated players