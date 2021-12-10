With a busy Christmas period coming up, Guardiola spoke about the importance of his players' ability to push themselves: "Every season nothing changes, but just adapt and pray for no injuries. Go forwards. Players have the ability to go to their limits as much as possible."

He also spoke about City's historically prolific patches during the winter months: "Some years. Every years is different. We will see this year. You know my thoughts - what’s next is tomorrow at 12.30 and we don’t think about other things. The next one is more important."

With the rise of Covid-19 cases and the new Omicron variant, Guardiola said the club continues to follow the protocols: "My concern is always here. The pandemic is still in society. We follow the protocols. Everyone is alert because it has happened at other clubs - masks, social distancing and be careful."