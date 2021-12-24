During his time at Tottenham Antonio Conte has made no secret of the fact he thinks his team is not at a good enough level.

At the beginning of December he said the Spurs job is his "biggest challenge" to date after they were embarrassed by Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League.

The Italian has defended his stance, stating "it was my opinion".

Since that 2-1 defeat in Europe, Spurs have won three out of four matches, but have had two postponed.

He added: "I have tried to improve the situation in every aspect. To improve the level at Tottenham I need to improve the level of the players, and the only way I know how to do that is to work with the players.

"We are working hard every day to try and improve every single player."

Conte identifies that "a gap with many teams exists" and that that shouldn't be used as an excuse but as a "boost to try to give more, more and more".