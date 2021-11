Manchester United have had an initial approach for Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino rejected by the French club. (Manchester Evening News), external

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino, 49, will have to wait six months at least before he can become United manager. (Star), external

Ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and former Lyon boss Rudi Garcia have been interviewed by United about becoming their interim manager. (Telegraph), external

Ralf Rangnick, the former RB Leipzig manager, and ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca are also on the shortlist. (Mail), external

A mural at Old Trafford of sacked United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been taken down. (Sun), external

New Spurs boss Antonio Conte has held discussions with the club about signing United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 27. (Transfer Window podcast, via Express), external

Meanwhile, Red Devils and England forward Jesse Lingard, 28, still wants to leave Old Trafford despite former manager Solskjaer's exit. (Star), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column